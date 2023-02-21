Formal charges filed in University of Mary threat

By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 3:15 PM CST
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Prosecutors formally filed charges Tuesday against a 19-year-old in connection with a bomb scare at the University of Mary.

The school was placed under lockdown Friday after police were alerted of a threat made on an anonymous social media platform. Investigators say they traced the threat to a student, Chase Hoechst.

Hoechst told police he meant the post as a joke.

Hoechst is charged with C felony terrorizing. He’s scheduled to make his first court appearance Tuesday afternoon.

If convicted, he could face up to five years in prison and a $5,000 fine.

