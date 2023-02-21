Emily Eckroth resigns from Bismarck Public School Board

Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
Dr. Emily Eckroth resigns
By Brian Gray
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 11:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dr. Emily Eckroth has officially resigned from the Bismarck School Board with an email sent to board members Tuesday morning.

A petition to recall Eckroth from the school board began in January 2023. Eckroth, who works as a family physician, previously stated during public board meetings that she would not step down from her position.

Her statement says, in part: “It is with a heavy heart that I submit my resignation as an elected school board member of the Bismarck Public School District. I have cherished my time working with the students and staff here, and it has been a privilege to be a part of this system.”

The email goes on to say, “I also came into this position to help address the public concern of increased spending leading to increased taxes. Therefore, I will not be part of increased spending for a recall election. Those that are pushing for a recall based off of 45 minutes of my life may be ok with using our tax funds for this but I am not.

I want to express my gratitude to the community for providing me with the opportunity to serve as a school board member in this district. I have learned so much in my time here. I will continue to work within the district and community to empower our youth and, God willing, may consider serving on the school board again at a later date.”

The issue of recalling Eckroth stems from a recent incident where she pleaded guilty to obstructing police during a traffic stop in September.

Eckroth was elected to the position in June 2022.

