Berthold K9s trained to detect fentanyl

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:31 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BERTHOLD, N.D. (KMOT) – A pair of four-legged officers are now trained to combat the dangerous flow of fentanyl into our communities.

The Berthold Police Department announced that its two K9s Hunter and Bohdi received special training to detect fentanyl.

They may be the first K9s in the state to get such training.

Police Chief Al Schmidt said it’s vital for officers that their drug detection dogs can alert their handlers to fentanyl, not only to get the drugs off the street, but also to protect officers from exposure to the drugs during a traffic stop.

“Now we’re not only worried about meth, coke, heroin, but something that could seriously injure or kill us,” said Schmidt.

We’ll hear more from the department on this special training on KMOT First News at 6 and 10.

