Bakken continues efforts to bring in more workers

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production was down about 13% in December, but North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said it was temporary.

He said the Bakken in North Dakota is bringing in new wells, but not enough to substantially grow production.

He said without an increase in workforce, availability of rigs and investment capital, oil production won’t be overwhelming.

“We would love to have some Ukraine workers here. We would love to have Mexican workers here. There are great workers, and we would welcome them in North Dakota in the Bakken,” said Ness.

Ness said they are looking forward to immigration reform to aid in bringing in Canadians and workers from around the U.S.

