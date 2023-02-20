Woman dies after crash on snowy Hwy 81, charges pending

(MGN)
By Stacie Van Dyke
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND FORKS COUNTY, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A 26-year-old woman is dead after a crash on Highway 81 in Grand Forks County. It happened around 11:20 Monday morning in the 400 Block of 11th Street NE, approximately 5 miles southeast of Thompson.

Highway Patrol says a 2011 Chevrolet Cruze was northbound on 11th Street NE (County Road 81) being driven by a 21-year-old man from Waite Park. Highway Patrol hasn’t identified him, but they say charges against him are pending. His passenger, a 26-year-old from Little Falls, died in the crash.

Highway Patrol says a 2012 Kenworth was heading southbound on 11th Street NE when the Chevrolet crossed the centerline and struck the Kenworth at an angle. Both vehicles came to rest in the ditch. The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide
Suspect held on murder charge
Minot man held on murder charge following assault at hotel
School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
Cyrus Lovejoy
Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman

Latest News

Bakken oilfield worker
Bakken continues efforts to bring in more workers
gun laws
ND House defeats bills to expand concealed carry, combined into study; passes other gun-related bills
Oil in ND
ND House advances bills that support ag, energy investment
Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers advance bill related to tenured professors
Book banning
Minot-area parents, teens react to book banning bills going before ND lawmakers