Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide
School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
necrospecies
ND Game and Fish manages some furbearer populations with necropsies
Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Representative Mike Lefor, R-Dickinson
ND lawmakers advance bill related to tenured professors
Book banning
Minot-area parents, teens react to book banning bills going before ND lawmakers
1 killed, 4 injured in shooting along Uptown parade route Sunday evening, police say
Police: 1 killed, 4 shot along New Orleans parade route
More than a dozen people, mostly with burn injuries, were transported to area hospitals.
Explosion at Ohio metals plant sends 13 to hospital