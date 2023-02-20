‘A really bad deal:’ Senator Tester disappointed in Sidney Sugars closing

SIDNEY, M.T. (KUMV) - Senator Jon Tester, D-MT, said he was disappointed in the decision by American Crystal Sugar to close the Sidney Sugars plant this year.

During a press call Friday, Tester said the move takes away an important market from northeast Montana and is a bad deal for the community. He said he is having conversations about using federal resources to help displaced workers and producers looking for new crops.

“Beets are really important to that region and have been important for decades and this is bad news for not only the employees but for the growers and the broader Sidney community,” said Tester.

The plant is expected to close in April. State and local officials have already begun looking at ways to support those either wanting to stay in Sidney or relocate to another American Crystal facility.

