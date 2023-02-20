Raw milk House bill heads over to the ND Senate

By Justin Gick
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:44 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you are a dairy farmer, there might be a law on the horizon that would allow you to sell raw milk directly to a consumer.

In the ND House Monday, lawmakers voted to approve the bill, which would mean that the state would not be allowed to get involved in whether the milk is raw or pasteurized. It would mean that the sale of raw milk would be directly between the seller and consumer.

Some people see a benefit to drinking raw milk as it is a healthier option.

“Give people what they are asking for. If they don’t want it, they don’t have to buy it,” said Rep. Craig Headland, R-Montpelier.

The bill now goes onto the Senate for further discussion and vote.

