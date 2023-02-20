Police: 5 shot, including child, along New Orleans parade route

Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in...
Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men. One of them is in critical condition.(Gray News, file)
By FOX 8 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 1:10 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Police say five people were shot along a Mardi Gras parade route in uptown New Orleans, prompting the Krewe of Bacchus to stop.

The incident happened Sunday at the intersection of St. Charles Avenue and Terpsichore Street, WVUE reports. Police say the five victims include a young girl, a woman and two men.

EMS transported at least four of the victims to the hospital for treatment. Police say one of the victims is in critical condition.

One person was initially detained at the scene in connection with the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns
Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
The family of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake may have some closure, six years after her death.
Minot man sentenced in fatal stabbing case that saw two trials
For the family of Chad Entzel, Friday was a day for justice. Though nothing could bring back...
Chad Entzel’s family reacts to Nikki’s life sentence

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Monday's weapons firings follow an intercontinental ballistic missile launch Saturday and North...
North Korea fires short-range missiles after making threats
Athena Strand, 7, was allegedly killed by a former delivery driver after he dropped off a...
Delivery driver indicted in 7-year-old Texas girl’s murder
snow forecast
Multiple snow chances, plus 30s below zero wind chills are in your forecast (2/19/23 Weather)