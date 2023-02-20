New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Four Winds Minnewaukan’s loss at Shiloh Christian Saturday, there’s a new No. 1 in Class B boys basketball. Central Cass, the only unbeaten team in the state, is now on top.

Nine of the 10 spots in the boys poll and six of 10 spots in the girls poll are different than last week.

This is the final girls basketball poll of the winter, with region quarterfinals beginning Monday.

Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (12) – 19-0 – Last week: 2

2. Four Winds Minnewaukan (2) – 18-1 – Last week: 1

3. Bishop Ryan – 17-2 – Last week: 4

4. Shiloh Christian – 16-4 – Last week: 5

5. Sargent County – 18-1 – Last week: 3

6. Bowman County – 16-2 – Last week: 7

7. North Border – 17-2 – Last week: 10

T8. Beulah – 16-3 – Last week: 8

T8. Ellendale – 16-3 – Last week: 6

10. North Prairie – 18-2 Last week: NR

FINAL Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Thompson (4) – 19-2 – Last week: 2

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5) – 19-2 – Last week: 1

3. Central Cass (1) – 17-3 – Last week: 4

4. Rugby (2) – 18-2 – Last week: 3

5. Shiloh Christian (2) – 17-2 – Last week: 5

6. May-Port CG – 18-3 – Last week: 7

7. Central McLean – 19-2 – Last week: 6

8. Garrison – 19-2 – Last week: 8

9. Bowman County – 19-2 – Last week: 9

10. Oakes – 18-3 – Last week: 10

