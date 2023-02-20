New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter

Class B Basketball Polls
Class B Basketball Polls(KFYR)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - After Four Winds Minnewaukan’s loss at Shiloh Christian Saturday, there’s a new No. 1 in Class B boys basketball. Central Cass, the only unbeaten team in the state, is now on top.

Nine of the 10 spots in the boys poll and six of 10 spots in the girls poll are different than last week.

This is the final girls basketball poll of the winter, with region quarterfinals beginning Monday.

Class B Boys Basketball Poll

1. Central Cass (12) – 19-0 – Last week: 2

2. Four Winds Minnewaukan (2) – 18-1 – Last week: 1

3. Bishop Ryan – 17-2 – Last week: 4

4. Shiloh Christian – 16-4 – Last week: 5

5. Sargent County – 18-1 – Last week: 3

6. Bowman County – 16-2 – Last week: 7

7. North Border – 17-2 – Last week: 10

T8. Beulah – 16-3 – Last week: 8

T8. Ellendale – 16-3 – Last week: 6

10. North Prairie – 18-2 Last week: NR

FINAL Class B Girls Basketball Poll

1. Thompson (4) – 19-2 – Last week: 2

2. Kenmare-Bowbells (5) – 19-2 – Last week: 1

3. Central Cass (1) – 17-3 – Last week: 4

4. Rugby (2) – 18-2 – Last week: 3

5. Shiloh Christian (2) – 17-2 – Last week: 5

6. May-Port CG – 18-3 – Last week: 7

7. Central McLean – 19-2 – Last week: 6

8. Garrison – 19-2 – Last week: 8

9. Bowman County – 19-2 – Last week: 9

10. Oakes – 18-3 – Last week: 10

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns
Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
The family of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake may have some closure, six years after her death.
Minot man sentenced in fatal stabbing case that saw two trials
For the family of Chad Entzel, Friday was a day for justice. Though nothing could bring back...
Chad Entzel’s family reacts to Nikki’s life sentence
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Latest News

region 3 tourney
5PM Sportscast 2/19/23
legacy wins
Legacy Sabers win WDA hockey tournament title, first in program history
state hockey tourney
10PM Sportscast 2/18/2023
legacy wins
Legacy Sabers win WDA hockey tournament title, first in program history