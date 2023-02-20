ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’

By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Women will continue to pay sales tax on feminine hygiene products. The state House of Representatives voted down a bill that would’ve changed that.

House Bill 1282 would have exempted products like tampons and sanitary napkins from sales tax.

“While the committee appreciated the informational testimony from the bill’s sponsor and supporters, it did land on a Do Not Pass recommendation,” said Representative Jared Hagert, R-Emerado.

The bill failed without discussion by a vote of 33-56.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns
Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
The family of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake may have some closure, six years after her death.
Minot man sentenced in fatal stabbing case that saw two trials
For the family of Chad Entzel, Friday was a day for justice. Though nothing could bring back...
Chad Entzel’s family reacts to Nikki’s life sentence
Officers say they stopped an airline passenger with a rifle and multiple rounds of ammunition...
TSA officers stop man with loaded rifle, multiple rounds of ammunition in carry-on bag

Latest News

region 3 tourney
5PM Sportscast 2/19/23
jay fisher
ND House advances bill creating adoption tax credit
lunches bill
ND House passes school lunch bill
upholds pink tax
ND House votes down bill that would eliminate ‘pink tax’
tuesday into wednesday
Sunday Weather Update: snow chances and Arctic air for the next several days (2/19/23)