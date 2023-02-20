ND House advances bill creating adoption tax credit

By Joel Crane
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lawmakers advanced a bill that would give a tax credit to parents who adopt.

House Bill 1176 would create a tax credit equal to 10% of the federal adoption credit and it can’t exceed 50% of the taxpayer’s liability.

“This bill will help place children with parents who really want them. It will help the mother, who brought a child into the world, support them in maternity homes, and it will help alleviate our workforce shortage as the child grows to adulthood,” said Representative Jay Fisher, R-Minot.

The bill also creates a tax credit for someone who donates to a maternity home, child placing agency, or pregnancy health center. It passed 89-2. Next, it heads to the Senate.

