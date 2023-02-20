Jamestown garbage company under scrutiny after plethora of issues

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents in the Jamestown area and surrounding communities are frustrated with their garbage not being picked up, which has gone on for months. The company in question is Central Dakota Sanitation, who admitted to problems existing.

“Hoping they quit sending bills and do their job right. They don’t pick up garbage like they’re suppose too.” said Amber McIntyre.

For the McIntyres in Ypsilanti, ND, they canceled their services with CDS in 2021 after having issues getting their garbage picked up. Despite that, they continue to receive bills from Central Dakota.

“Ours is up to 800 dollars now.” said Amber McIntyre.

“It’s highly frustrating, are they going to send it to collections and get my credit rating really low? What are they going to do next? What can we do about it even?” said William McIntyre.

For some customers, they haven’t had their trash picked up for weeks to even months. They also say they haven’t heard back from CDS regarding their complaints and issues despite their best efforts.

“My husband had called numerous times, left numerous voicemails. Never got a call back. I left numerous Facebook messages and never got a response back.” said Amber McIntyre.

Central Dakota Sanitation have come under scrutiny for these issues. When we reached out to the company, they declined to do an interview but provided information to what is going on from their perspective. Stating there’s been issues with the auto pay system, man hours, gas and downsizing. However, according to residents in Ypsilanti, these issues have been going on for years.

“We have garbage that piles up outside, everything else. They don’t want to do anything about it. The one time I was able to get ahold of [CDS], he said, ‘Oh yeah we’ll take care of it.’ And it was weeks later before they took care of it.” said William McIntyre.

One customer that reached out to us said their garbage hadn’t been picked up since November but were still being billed. They were told by CDS recently that they will remove the dumpster due to them scaling back their services and that he would be reimbursed.

