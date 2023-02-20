Jamestown garbage company under scrutiny after plethora of issues

Garbage piled up in Stutsman County.
Garbage piled up in Stutsman County.(Aaron Walling/KVLY)
By Aaron Walling
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 9:33 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Some residents in the Jamestown area and surrounding communities are frustrated with their garbage not being picked up, which has gone on for months. The company in question is Central Dakota Sanitation, who admitted to problems existing.

“Hoping they quit sending bills and do their job right. They don’t pick up garbage like they’re suppose too.” said Amber McIntyre.

For the McIntyres in Ypsilanti, ND, they canceled their services with CDS in 2021 after having issues getting their garbage picked up. Despite that, they continue to receive bills from Central Dakota.

“Ours is up to 800 dollars now.” said Amber McIntyre.

“It’s highly frustrating, are they going to send it to collections and get my credit rating really low? What are they going to do next? What can we do about it even?” said William McIntyre.

For some customers, they haven’t had their trash picked up for weeks to even months. They also say they haven’t heard back from CDS regarding their complaints and issues despite their best efforts.

“My husband had called numerous times, left numerous voicemails. Never got a call back. I left numerous Facebook messages and never got a response back.” said Amber McIntyre.

Central Dakota Sanitation have come under scrutiny for these issues. When we reached out to the company, they declined to do an interview but provided information to what is going on from their perspective. Stating there’s been issues with the auto pay system, man hours, gas and downsizing. However, according to residents in Ypsilanti, these issues have been going on for years.

“We have garbage that piles up outside, everything else. They don’t want to do anything about it. The one time I was able to get ahold of [CDS], he said, ‘Oh yeah we’ll take care of it.’ And it was weeks later before they took care of it.” said William McIntyre.

One customer that reached out to us said their garbage hadn’t been picked up since November but were still being billed. They were told by CDS recently that they will remove the dumpster due to them scaling back their services and that he would be reimbursed.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
necrospecies
ND Game and Fish manages some furbearer populations with necropsies
Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns

Latest News

Sugar beet harvest in northeast Montana
‘A really bad deal:’ Senator Tester disappointed in Sidney Sugars closing
Highway 85 near Watford City
Bid placed for next step in Highway 85 expansion
Cyrus Lovejoy
Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
Nicholas Poitra
Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide