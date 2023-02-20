Finalists selected for Mandan Business Pitch Challenge

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Four finalists have been chosen for this year’s Mandan Business Pitch Challenge. Now the businesses will have the opportunity to present their proposal in front of a panel of live judges.

The four businesses chosen were Big Stick Cigars, Inside Park, Just You Studios, and Sent It! 24/7 Cornhole. Each business will receive coaching and a cash prize.

“People that have an idea with a business and that want to do business in Mandan, so want to have a brick-and-mortar business here, if they win, they get a $10,000 forgivable loan that will help,” said Madison Cermak, business development director for the city of Mandan.

The live pitch begins on March 23 at the North Dakota Association of Rural Electric Cooperatives. Public attendance is free and attendees will have a chance to vote for the people’s choice award.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.