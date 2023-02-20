Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Eddy County Sheriff’s department is looking for 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra in connection with a Sheyenne, ND homicide.

Deputies say Poitra is a person of interest in the crime that occurred on February 19. They say he is 6′3″ and 260 lbs. He’s Native American with brown eyes and black hair.

If you spot him, deputies say do not approach as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have information, contact local law enforcement.

