Eddy County law enforcement looking for person of interest in homicide

Nicholas Poitra
Nicholas Poitra(Eddy County Sheriff's Office)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDDY COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The Eddy County Sheriff’s department is looking for 45-year-old Nicholas Poitra in connection with a Sheyenne, ND homicide.

Deputies say Poitra is a person of interest in the crime that occurred on February 19. They say he is 6′3″ and 260 lbs. He’s Native American with brown eyes and black hair.

If you spot him, deputies say do not approach as he is considered armed and extremely dangerous. If you have information, contact local law enforcement.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Class B Basketball Polls
New No. 1 in Class B boys basketball; final Class B girls basketball poll of winter
School lunches
ND House passes school lunch bill
necrospecies
ND Game and Fish manages some furbearer populations with necropsies
Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns

Latest News

Cyrus Lovejoy
Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman
In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on...
Biden declares ‘Kyiv stands’ in surprise visit to Ukraine
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Hendrickx from Bowman
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Hendrickx
Mrs. Hendrickx, Bowman
Featured Teacher: Mrs. Hendrickx from Bowman