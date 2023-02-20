Bond set at $100,000 for Bismarck man accused of shooting woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A district court judge set bond at $100,000 cash for a Bismarck man charged with attempted murder.

A woman told police Cyrus Lovejoy, 29, shot her Feb. 16. The woman received treatment for her injuries at the hospital.

Judge Daniel Borgen set Lovejoy’s bond Friday. Lovejoy is scheduled to stand trial in June.

