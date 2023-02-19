ND Game and Fish manages some furbearer populations with necropsies

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - In this week’s segment North Dakota Outdoors, Mike Anderson explains how some furbearer populations are managed through necropsies.

In North Dakota, furbearer biologists manage mountain lions, bobcats, fishers and river otters by conducting necropsies.

“Necropsies are simply an autopsy on an animal. For furbearer management, we’re doing necropsies to collect some very basic demographic and population information from these animals so we can survey them,” said Steph Tucker, furbearer biologist with the ND Game and Fish.

Tucker said hunters and trappers are required to relinquish the carcass of those furbearers to the Game and Fish Department once the pelt has been removed. Traditional methods like ground or aerial surveys are not practical when managing these species.

“So, things like mountain lions, you know, they’re really low densities on the landscape. They have huge home ranges. They’re nocturnal. They’re very secretive, even when they’re moving about during the day. So, we have to come up with other ways to survey the populations and monitor those population trends,” said Tucker.

And that’s why population models play a critical role in managing these furbearers.

“Population model is just a statistical estimate of the population abundance or trend. In this case, mostly trends. So, we’re trying to determine is the population increasing or decreasing,” said Tucker.

There’s two important pieces of information biologists collect when conducting necropsies.

“We want to know how old the animal is when it died so that we can estimate survival based on that age information. And the second thing is we want to find out if it is a female, was she reproductively active in the last year? And if so, how big was that litter that she might have had?” said Tucker.

Biologists also measure and weigh these species, investigate what the animals have been eating, and perform disease surveillance when necessary.

Biologists get an accurate age on these furbearer species by the growth rings on the roots of their teeth.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.