Legacy Sabers win WDA hockey tournament title, first in program history

By Jeff Roberts
Published: Feb. 18, 2023 at 11:32 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - After taking second in the WDA regular season by only one point, Legacy boys hockey proved they’re the king of the hill out west with a WDA tournament championship, beating Minot 4-2 in the title game.

With the win, they earn the west’s top seed in next week’s state hockey tournament.

Full Saturday sports highlights from across the region:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shelter in place
UPDATE: Man arrested in threat to University of Mary Campus
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
Name released in east Bismarck fire fatality
Jamestown High School Assistant Principal resigns
Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
Nikki Sue Entzel sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband
Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
Nikki Entzel sentenced to life for conspiring to kill husband, burn home

Latest News

state hockey tourney
10PM Sportscast 2/18/2023
legacy wins
Legacy Sabers win WDA hockey tournament title, first in program history
6pm sports
6PM Sportscast 2/18/23
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/16/2023
KMOT 10pm Sportscast 2/16/2023