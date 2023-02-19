Legacy Sabers win WDA hockey tournament title, first in program history

MINOT, N.D. (KFYR) - After taking second in the WDA regular season by only one point, Legacy boys hockey proved they’re the king of the hill out west with a WDA tournament championship, beating Minot 4-2 in the title game.

With the win, they earn the west’s top seed in next week’s state hockey tournament.

Full Saturday sports highlights from across the region:

