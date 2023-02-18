Pair of eminent domain bills struck down in ND legislature

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two more eminent domain-related bills failed at the North Dakota legislature Friday.

Senate Bills 2228 and 2317 were brought due to landowners concerns surrounding the Summit Carbon Solutions pipeline project.

They would’ve changed the state’s amalgamation laws.

Several other bills addressing similar issues also failed on the Senate floor this week.

