Minot man sentenced in fatal stabbing case that saw two trials

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The courts have ordered a Minot man who pleaded guilty in a woman’s fatal stabbing to serve 35 years in prison, in a case that spanned nearly six years.

The family of 25-year-old Sharmaine Leake may have some closure, six years after her death.

Bradley Morales, the man charged in her fatal stabbing who was representing himself, surprised the courts once again Friday with an 11th-hour motion to withdraw his guilty plea.

The 32-year-old Morales claiming not only did he receive ineffective counsel, he claimed witnesses lied on the stand.

“There’s other issues in this case that were never addressed by any attorney of record while they were representing me because they never did any investigation,” said Morales.

Morales had abruptly changed his plea to guilty during his retrial last March.

After roughly an hour of back-and-forth, Judge Douglas Mattson denied Morales’ motion.

State prosecutor Roza Larson calling for the same sentence as Morales’ first conviction, which was thrown out by the supreme court.

“This is the same case, the same fact pattern, there is no reason that he should be given anything less than what he was originally given, and that’s forty years,” said Larson.

Morales told Mattson he had been working on bettering himself since being jailed in 2017 for Leake’s death, asking for a 20-year sentence, but the judge elected to go with 35.

“The defendant to his credit has shown remorse, in that he showed remorse at the second trial. I saw nothing of remorse from you at the first trial and sentencing. I saw nothing,” said Mattson, in issuing his ruling.

Morales will have to serve 85& of the sentence before being eligible for parole. He will receive credit for more than 2,000 days already served.

