Minot family recounts Make-A-Wish trip to Disney World

A Minot family recently returned from the trip of a lifetime, thanks to the Make-A-Wish foundation.

Your News Leader caught up with the family to learn about their time in Disney World.

Mick Washek, a local boy with a heart condition and his family did something most people wouldn’t utter.

“We broke out of jail!” said Mick.

It was a Star Wars ride in Disney World, a destination Billi Zielinski, CEO and president of Make-a-Wish North Dakota, said almost half of Make-a-wish candidates ask for.

She said wishes aren’t only for the recipient, but for the whole family.

“The diagnosis can sometimes sideline siblings. Sometimes, the parents have to focus on the child who’s ill,” said Zielinski.

Cooper, Mick’s brother, said he had a lot of fun.

“It was probably the best trip that I’ve ever taken in my life!” said Cooper.

The Washeks have taken trips in smaller groups, but they’ve never had a vacation where they were all together.

“It was a little bit stressful taking everybody, but make-a-wish did all the leg work, so it was a lot easier on us,” said Courtney, Mick’s mother.

North Dakota’s chapter grants about 50 wishes a year to kids in critical condition, but the cases do not have to be terminal.

Zielinski said the types of wishes they get ranges from travel, meeting someone, trying something like being a beekeeper for a day, or giving the wish away to improve a school, for example.

“I think the point is this gives the power and the opportunity to dream and to think about what is possible,” said Zielinski.

According to a study published by the organization in 2022, more than 90% of parents said it improved their child’s treatment journey.

“You don’t necessarily want to have to use it but you’re so happy it’s there,” said Courtney.

Making dreams come true, one child at a time.

Family members, medical professionals or friends over the age of 18 who know about the child can make a referral.

Related content:

Minot six-year-old’s wish is granted

Make-A-Wish North Dakota

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.