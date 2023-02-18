Lifeguard classes and the current shortage of guards in Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Lifeguard classes are taking place this weekend at the Bismarck Aquatic Center.

Lifeguard trainees are participating in a two-day course where they learn many important skills that will help if situations arise in their new roles.

“They do a swim test and they go through all the lifesaving procedures. CPR and first aid type of deal. It’s a thorough class,” said Mike Wald, Bismarck Parks and Recreation District facilities and programs director.

Having lifeguards at the pool is very important as they are constantly observing swimmers in the water and are on hand to provide lifesaving skills. However, there has been a shortage across the country and locally. They say they hope everything should be back to normal this summer.

“We are seeing a little bit of a lull in lifeguard applications coming in. We would anticipate and hope to get more coming for our summer program,” said Wald.

For more information on upcoming lifeguard classes, you can head over to the Bismarck Aquatic Center website.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.