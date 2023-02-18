Chad Entzel’s family reacts to Nikki’s life sentence

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Nikki Sue Entzel was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole. For family members of victim, Chad Entzel, this was a day to continue to honor him.

For the family of Chad Entzel, Friday was a day for justice. Though nothing could bring back the loss of Chad for family, they could continue to share his spirit.

“People will remember my brother as genuine great person. And I will forever remember and reminisce about the short time we got to spend with him,” said Lori Kraus victim’s sister.

Deb Entzel, Chad’s mother, and his sister Lori read victim impact statements to the court.

Both detailed the loss they have experienced from Chad’s death.

“The hurt and the pain that the loss of my son Chad is unbearable. It is a wound that will never heal,” said Deb Entzel, victim’s mother.

Lori stated how her brother not only impacted her life, but her sons’. She said they looked up to Chad.

“And somebody who most importantly could do anything for anybody at any time. He gave back to his community and was a role model for my boys,” said Kraus.

The family is choosing a position of strength.

“We are not victims. We are broken network of survivors,” said Kraus.

The family left the courtroom after the judgement; it was an emotional day all around.

The family had been hoping for a sentence of life without the possibility of parole.

Related content:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.