Winter gardening preparations

Winter gardening prep
Winter gardening prep(KFYR-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) -- North Dakotans typically start growing food in May, but according to a horticulture expert, gardening is a year-long activity if you’re really interested.

Emily How, a horticulturalist with NDSU Extension, said now is the best time to start planning for the right amount of produce you’re hoping to harvest.

She said to take stock of cold, hardy vegetable varieties that grow well up here from produce such as cabbage, spinach, beans and peas.

Preparing for gardening includes what’s often referred to as a “hard knock” process, which usually happens two weeks before planting the seeds, so they get acclimated to their new environment.

“What is the whole outcome of our garden, so that when the summer comes you can get straight into the dirt. You can start planting. You can enjoy that process of gardening; really get your hands dirty,” said How.

In addition to expanding knowledge this season, community classes and online garden planners are another method of getting guidance.

