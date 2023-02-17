Wachter Middle Schoolers learning in nature at Fort Stevenson state park

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wachter Middle school students embraced North Dakota’s snow today with winter recreational fun.

The students got to explore snow drifts a little differently on snowshoes. It was a field trip that let them apply in-class learning to real-life excursions.

“It’s super cool, because, from a textbook, you can visualize it. We can only like experience it like what the weather and how tiring it can be. So it’s really cool to get to see all this stuff and actually like experience it,” said Kitara Pena.

“Oh, it’s awesome. I mean, and so we’re happy to have the kids out to the park and just enjoy what winter has to offer for North Dakota, especially on the beautiful February day,” said Josh Steffan, ND Parks and Recreation.

Some students said they enjoyed switching out their textbooks for a day in the great outdoors.

“Yes, because in a classroom, you’re always in front of screens and stuff, but it’s nice to just take a breath of fresh air,” said Harper Fortune.

The 7th graders have just covered an Iditarod unit, so the kick sleds were a great real-life tie to the classroom. A kick sled is like a miniature dog sled but is powered by students.

“So, the students have underwent a unit on the Iditarod up in Alaska, and so dogsledding and things of that nature and Native American transportation,” said Steffan.

They also got in their recommended amount of physical activity.

“It’s been pretty hard. I was able to do it, falling a couple of times but, pretty fun,” said Karson Schwark.

The park has lots of winter equipment the public can utilize and it’s three miles from Garrison.

The students rotated through sessions of snowshoeing, cross-country skiing, kick sledding and learning how to make natural maple syrup.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.