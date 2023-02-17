U-Mary shelter in place order

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Your News Leader has confirmation at least part of the University of Mary campus is under an order to shelter in place Friday afternoon.

Officials with the university say they are working with the Burleigh County Sheriff’s office closely on this developing situation.

They have not provided details on what prompted the shelter-in-place order.

Stay with us for updates on this story.

