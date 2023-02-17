TRNP’s South Unit Loop Road remains partly closed

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Part of a road in Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain closed to visitors this summer.

Park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger says preliminary construction has begun on the South Unit Loop Road.

She says about six miles of the loop is shut down and will most likely be for the remainder of the year.

We previously reported the road has been closed to visitors since 2019 due to failures in the road.

The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.