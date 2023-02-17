TRNP’s South Unit Loop Road remains partly closed

TRNP South Unit Loop Road
TRNP South Unit Loop Road(KFYR-TV)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 1:22 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DICKINSON, N.D. (KQCD) - Part of a road in Theodore Roosevelt National Park will remain closed to visitors this summer.

Park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger says preliminary construction has begun on the South Unit Loop Road.

She says about six miles of the loop is shut down and will most likely be for the remainder of the year.

We previously reported the road has been closed to visitors since 2019 due to failures in the road.

The project is being funded by the Great American Outdoors Act.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Fair announcement
ND State Fair makes final entertainment announcement for 2023
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
Update: Fire in east Bismarck results in fatality
Jeff Fastnacht picked as next superintendent for Bismarck Public Schools
Dr. Jeff Fastnacht named next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools
Cyrus Lovejoy
Police suspect man of attempted murder, bring him into custody
The trooper is in stable condition and was flown to a nearby hospital.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper run over, in stable condition

Latest News

Shelter in place
U-Mary shelter in place order
Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
LIVE: Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing
Bond lowered in Minot murder case
State proceeding with murder case in Minot roommate death despite tossed evidence
Cyber Madness tournament helps students get involved with cybersecurity
Cyber Madness tournament helps students get involved with cybersecurity