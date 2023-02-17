State proceeding with murder case in Minot roommate death despite tossed evidence

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – A Minot judge has agreed to lower the bond for a man accused of killing his roommate, who recently scored a victory with the state supreme court.

Thirty-year-old Shawnee Krall appeared before a judge Thursday morning for the first time since the state supreme court ruled that key evidence in the case—including the victim’s body—will remain suppressed.

Krall faces charges of murder and gross sexual imposition on the 2020 death of 29-year-old Alice Quierolo.

Quierolo’s sister testified over the phone, pleading with the court to keep Krall’s bond at $200,000.

“I feel that despite his delusion, a lot has been done within this court to protect his rights. And I feel concerned that because Alice is no longer here, her rights have fallen by the wayside,” said Louise Quierolo.

Assistant State’s Attorney Tiffany Sorgen said despite the evidentiary ruling, the state will move forward with the case.

“The state still has a substantial amount of evidence in order to proceed with the murder charge,” said Sorgen.

Krall’s defense attorney, who took over the case 48 hours ago, responded.

“It’s time for the state to show what they have, show the court what kind of evidence that they have,” said Kevin McCabe, attorney for Shawnee Krall.

Sorgen and Judge Stacy Louser engaged in a back-and-forth about the case moving forward.

“Knowing what the evidence is and what it is not, there is an ethical obligation to proceed only on charges that you believe you are able to defend and to prosecute,” said Louser.

“With regards to whether or not there is sufficient proof to find him guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, that’s the province of a jury and that’s the point of a trial,” said Sorgen.

Louser lowered Krall’s bond to $50,000. The courts are looking into September for possible trial dates.

