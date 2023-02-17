Ryan Leingang named new Fort Lincoln principal

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Fort Lincoln Elementary School in Mandan has named its new principal.

Ryan Leingang was selected to serve as the new principal. He will replace Pat Beckman, who will become the new principal at Mandan’s new Lakewood Elementary, which is set to open in the fall.

Leingang currently serves as the principal at Mandan Middle School, a position he’s held since 2010. The school district says the search for his replacement at the Middle School will begin immediately.

