Pushing the speed limit

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol said raising the speed limit to 80 miles per hour could create issues for drivers wanting to push the limit.

House bill 1475 looks to increase the speed limit on North Dakota interstates from 75 to 80 miles per hour.

The last time the speed limit was raised was in 2003.

North Dakota Highway Patrol Sergeant Wade Kadrmas said drivers who may push the boundaries of the new limit create more safety concerns other than excessive speed.

“It increases the distance you need to stop, it takes away your reaction time as well, so if you’re not fully paying attention and you’re exceeding the speed limit, that’s only going to increase the distance you travel before you react to a hazard,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Kadrmas said there are certain sections of the interstate that could handle the new speed, but believes if it is raised, drivers will continue to push the limit.

Troopers in Montana said when their speed limit changed to 80 in 2015, there were more speed violations.

“People were definitely seeing what the leniency was, how far they could push it and I think that was the initial reason for the large number of citations issued,” said Sgt. Jay Nelson, Montana Highway Patrol.

Nelson said he isn’t surprised North Dakota is looking at raising the speed limit since it is another big state.

But in North Dakota, the increase wouldn’t change the way troopers look for speeding on the roadway.

“We already have a pretty, if you want to say, strict policy on the interstate is five miles per hour over, you’re going to get stopped and you could get cited by a trooper, so I don’t see that changing,” said Sgt. Kadrmas.

Nelson said during his career in Montana, he’s seen several speed changes.

Since the latest speed increase, they regularly clock drivers traveling at 100 miles per hour and higher.

The bill now heads to the North Dakota Senate and if approved would head to the Governor’s desk.

