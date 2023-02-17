Nikki Sue Entzel sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband

By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Nikki Sue Entzel to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband. Enztel must serve a minimum of 85% of her sentence; expected to be 36 years, 105 days with time served.

Entzel also received consecutive sentences for two other charges: conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

Full story to come.

A recap of Bismarck’s murder-arson conspiracy trial before Friday’s sentencing hearing

Last October a jury found Nikki Entzel guilty of conspiring with a Canadian man named Earl Howard to murder her husband Chad Entzel.

Nikki Sue Entzel verdict: guilty

After two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki Sue Entzel guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad, conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home, and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

