Nikki Sue Entzel sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband

Judge Douglas Bahr sentenced Nikki Sue Entzel to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband. Enztel must serve a minimum of 85% of her sentence; expected to be 36 years, 105 days with time served.

Entzel also received consecutive sentences for two other charges: conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

Full story to come.

