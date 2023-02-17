Name released in east Bismarck fire fatality

Bismarck Mobile Home Fire
Bismarck Mobile Home Fire(KFYR)
By Bella Kraft
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The name of a Bismarck man who died in a fire earlier this week has been released. Robert Fetch, 68, was the sole occupant found in the residence. He was taken to area hospital for treatment where he later died.

Bismarck rural and Bismarck firefighters, law enforcement and Metro Area ambulance responded to the 600 block of 52nd St. NE around 6 p.m. Wednesday. They say they encountered heavy smoke in the home and on the roof and remained on scene until 11 p.m. They say the residence is not habitable.

“We would like to send our sincere condolences to the family of the deceased victim,” said Bismarck Rural Fire Chief Dustin Theurer.

The North Dakota State Fire Marshal’s Office and Burleigh County Sherriff is investigating the fire.

