Montana senators looking for more answers to UFO’s despite president’s remarks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - President Joe Biden spoke out for the first time Thursday about several unidentified objects shot down in U.S. airspace.

In a press conference, the president called it an unacceptable violation of sovereignty. He did not comment on what these objects were as recovery is still ongoing. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, said the people deserve to know what is going on, but they need to be careful with what gets released.

“The only reason that information shouldn’t be released to the people is if it gives China a military or economic advantage. That’s the only reason, and so, I think it’s going to take some time,” said Tester.

Tester said that security briefings on the matter have provided little information on what these objects are.

“Very little of that information is of value as far as writing articles on, I’m telling you. It just doesn’t matter,” said Tester.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT said the nation needs more answers.

“It took the president two weeks to address the American people after the spy balloon was spotted. We still do not know what the three objects were that we shot out of the sky and the President admitted today the administration has no plan to deal with this issue. I will continue to demand the administration address these and other important issues because right now President Biden is not providing for the safety and security of the American people,” Daines said in a statement.

Tester added that recovery of the first spy balloon that was shot down in South Carolina is almost complete.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.