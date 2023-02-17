Montana senators looking for more answers to UFO’s despite president’s remarks

Chinese balloon spotted, shot down off Carolina coast
Chinese balloon spotted, shot down off Carolina coast(Cathy Smith-Dodson)
By Michael Anthony
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KUMV) - President Joe Biden spoke out for the first time Thursday about several unidentified objects shot down in U.S. airspace.

In a press conference, the president called it an unacceptable violation of sovereignty. He did not comment on what these objects were as recovery is still ongoing. Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, said the people deserve to know what is going on, but they need to be careful with what gets released.

“The only reason that information shouldn’t be released to the people is if it gives China a military or economic advantage. That’s the only reason, and so, I think it’s going to take some time,” said Tester.

Tester said that security briefings on the matter have provided little information on what these objects are.

“Very little of that information is of value as far as writing articles on, I’m telling you. It just doesn’t matter,” said Tester.

Meanwhile, Sen. Steve Daines, R-MT said the nation needs more answers.

“It took the president two weeks to address the American people after the spy balloon was spotted. We still do not know what the three objects were that we shot out of the sky and the President admitted today the administration has no plan to deal with this issue. I will continue to demand the administration address these and other important issues because right now President Biden is not providing for the safety and security of the American people,” Daines said in a statement.

Tester added that recovery of the first spy balloon that was shot down in South Carolina is almost complete.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Fair announcement
ND State Fair makes final entertainment announcement for 2023
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
Update: Fire in east Bismarck results in fatality
Jeff Fastnacht picked as next superintendent for Bismarck Public Schools
Dr. Jeff Fastnacht named next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools
Cyrus Lovejoy
Police suspect man of attempted murder, bring him into custody
The trooper is in stable condition and was flown to a nearby hospital.
Montana Highway Patrol Trooper run over, in stable condition

Latest News

Cyber Madness tournament helps students get involved with cybersecurity
Cyber Madness tournament helps students get involved with cybersecurity
Mandan family spreading awareness about a rare heart condition
Mandan family spreading awareness about a rare heart condition
Pushing the speed limit
Highway Patrol says 80 MPH speed limit could create issues for drivers
Tower Ave water tower replacement project up for debate
Tower Ave water tower replacement project up for debate