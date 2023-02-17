Montana Highway Patrol Trooper run over, in stable condition

By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 9:07 PM CST
LINCOLN COUNTY, Mont. (KFYR) - A Montana Highway Patrol trooper was run over during a chase Thursday afternoon.

Montana Highway Patrol and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office were chasing a vehicle around 2:30 Thursday afternoon on Highway 37 southwest of Eureka.

The trooper is in stable condition and was flown to a nearby hospital. The trooper’s identity has not been released as of Thursday night.

All suspects were taken into custody.

Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen released the following statement on the incident:

“Please join me in praying for our Montana Highway Patrol trooper who was seriously injured while apprehending suspects fleeing law enforcement today. I’m thankful for our Montana law enforcement officers who put on their uniform every day not knowing what dangers they may face.”

Montana Highway Patrol Col. Steve Lavin released the following statement on the incident:

“Our hearts go out to our MHP trooper and all law enforcement involved in today’s vehicle pursuit. This is a harsh reminder of the dangers we face in our jobs as law enforcement officers. I have no doubt the citizens of our great state will join with me in prayer for our trooper, the MHP family, and all law enforcement in this trying time.”

