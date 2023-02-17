Minot housing prices down slightly

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - The median house price in the US has declined slightly since the peak of 2022, according to Zillow.

This newly constructed home without a basement or a second floor in Stonebridge Farms is $330,000 dollars right now.

Nathan Stremick with Signal Realty says the average annual home price in Minot is around $250,000 dollars.

He said since last summer, the price of houses in Minot has dropped about five percent, and currently, their value is not going up or down a lot.

“For the Minot market itself, prices are stable across the board. I mean people wish, when they’re buying, their houses were cheaper and when they’re selling, they always wish it’s worth more,” said Stremick.

Stremick says one-story houses are low in supply, so the price tends to be higher than two-story houses with basements.

