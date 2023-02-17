LIVE: Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing

Coverage is expected to begin 1:30 p.m. CT
By Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 12:45 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
In October 2022, a jury found Nikki Sue Entzel guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad, conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home, and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

After two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki Sue Entzel guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad, conspiring to commit arson at the couple’s home, and conspiring to tamper with evidence.

