Justice Bahr sentences Bismarck woman to life for conspiring to kill husband, burn home

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Justice Douglas Bahr sentenced 41-year-old Nikki Entzel to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Last fall, after a two-week trial and two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad Entzel, burn the couple’s home and destroy evidence. Prosecutors say Nikki and a Canadian man named Earl Howard carried out the scheme in an attempt to collect on insurance.

At the sentencing hearing Friday, family and friends of Chad spoke to Nikki. Family members said Nikki stole something that was precious to them.

Nikki’s public defender Thomas Glass said that Nikki should be sentenced similarly to Earl Howard. He asked that Nikki get 50 years with 25 suspended.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued Nikki deserved life without parole. Lawyer said Nikki never took responsibility for the crimes.

Justice Douglas Bahr said Nikki never offered up sympathy for the family, and much of what he heard from Nikki was shifting stories that placed blame on other people.

Bahr sentenced Nikki to life in prison. She must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole. That means she must serve at least 36 years and 105 days before she can be released. After that, she’s also subject to three years probation and two additional suspended sentences. If she violates parole, she would have to complete an additional 15 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing was one year and three days after a judge sentenced co-conspirator Earl to 25 years in prison for his role in the crimes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.