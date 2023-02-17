Justice Bahr sentences Bismarck woman to life for conspiring to kill husband, burn home

Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic(Station)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 17, 2023 at 3:08 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Justice Douglas Bahr sentenced 41-year-old Nikki Entzel to life in prison with the possibility of parole. Last fall, after a two-week trial and two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki guilty of conspiring to murder her husband Chad Entzel, burn the couple’s home and destroy evidence. Prosecutors say Nikki and a Canadian man named Earl Howard carried out the scheme in an attempt to collect on insurance.

At the sentencing hearing Friday, family and friends of Chad spoke to Nikki. Family members said Nikki stole something that was precious to them.

Nikki’s public defender Thomas Glass said that Nikki should be sentenced similarly to Earl Howard. He asked that Nikki get 50 years with 25 suspended.

Burleigh County State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer argued Nikki deserved life without parole. Lawyer said Nikki never took responsibility for the crimes.

Justice Douglas Bahr said Nikki never offered up sympathy for the family, and much of what he heard from Nikki was shifting stories that placed blame on other people.

Bahr sentenced Nikki to life in prison. She must serve at least 85 percent of her sentence before she’s eligible for parole. That means she must serve at least 36 years and 105 days before she can be released. After that, she’s also subject to three years probation and two additional suspended sentences. If she violates parole, she would have to complete an additional 15 years in prison.

The sentencing hearing was one year and three days after a judge sentenced co-conspirator Earl to 25 years in prison for his role in the crimes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

ND State Fair announcement
ND State Fair makes final entertainment announcement for 2023
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
Update: Fire in east Bismarck results in fatality
Fire on the 600 block of 52nd St. NE Wednesday evening
Name released in east Bismarck fire fatality
Shelter in place
UPDATE: U-Mary lockdown is all clear
Jeff Fastnacht picked as next superintendent for Bismarck Public Schools
Dr. Jeff Fastnacht named next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools

Latest News

Shelter in place
UPDATE: U-Mary lockdown is all clear
TRNP South Unit Loop Road
TRNP’s South Unit Loop Road remains partly closed
Nikki Sue Entzel sentencing graphic
Nikki Sue Entzel sentenced to life with the possibility of parole for conspiring to murder her husband
Bond lowered in Minot murder case
State proceeding with murder case in Minot roommate death despite tossed evidence