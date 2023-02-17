Dr. Jeff Fastnacht named next superintendent of Bismarck Public Schools

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck School Board has selected Dr. Jeff Fastnacht as the district’s next superintendent.

Fastnacht was chosen after the board interviewed four finalists. He is the current assistant superintendent of Mandan Public Schools, where he has been since 2018.

Before this, Fastnacht held other jobs as a superintendent at Ellendale Public School and was an elementary principal and IT director.

The current superintendent Dr. Jason Hornbacher will be retiring this summer.

