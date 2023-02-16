‘You couldn’t see anything’: Drivers react to blizzard that left hundreds of drivers stranded

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - According to Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol, they received hundreds of calls on stalled cars and stranded drivers. Some drivers were stuck in their cars for hours while others couldn’t see anything around them.

“Couple seconds and then it was whiteout again, you couldn’t see anything.” said Destinee Gray.

Gray, who is 22 weeks pregnant and was caught up in the blizzard that barreled through the Fargo-Moorhead area. She said the conditions turned horrible when she got to N. Fargo, causing her to stop at times. After all the turmoil, Gray was finally able to get back home.

“It wasn’t until I got up to 12th Ave. N. when it turned into whiteout, like complete whiteout. I had to stop for five to ten minutes just to be able to gather myself,” said Gray. “I definitely cried for a second. I didn’t believe I actually made it all the way home because like I said it was so bad.”

For Tiffany Pattee, she was returning from Duluth, Minn., with her family after a funeral. While on the roadway, the conditions began to worsen leaving the family trying to navigate with no visibility. Not only was the family was dealing with the emotion after their loss, they ended up in a ditch for more than 11 hours.

“It was just really scary, I wasn’t sure if we were even going to make it out.” said Pattee.

Pattee said the panic started to set in after being stuck in there for three hours, and were feeling defeated with tow trucks not able to get to them. With gas running on fumes, Pattee got out to try and flag a driver down.

“We were only at a quarter tank of gas when we had gotten stuck. By the time we got out we were almost out of gas. So if we had been out there any longer we wouldn’t have had any and we would have froze,” said Pattee. “I was trying to flag down a whole bunch of people driving by. Nobody was stopping and then this nice guy in a truck, he ended up stopping with his family.”

While these drivers were stuck with the road conditions, Ethan Mulberry, a tow truck driver with All-Pro Towing, was out there battling the elements. Mulberry said in all his years he’s never seen anything quite like this.

“We’ve dealt with some pretty gnarly stuff here in North Dakota but that was pretty bad.” said Mulberry.

The All-Pro Towing fleet started around 3 a.m. on Wednesday. According to Mulberry, they pulled out 25 cars and lost count on how many semis they moved. They even had to drive on the wrong side of I-94 in Minnesota to get to drivers.

“Had to get on the opposite of the road and drive about 25 miles backwards just to get to these cars and getting them out of the road and pulling them out and get traffic moving it was a big pile up out there.” said Mulberry.

In the end, they fought the elements along with other towing companies to get people out of the rough road conditions.

“We got our whole fleet out there, we couldn’t see much but we had to get out there to get people off the road and get those roads cleared up.” said Mulberry.

Sgt. Grabow said no injuries were reported despite the amount of drivers left stranded.

