Winter storms, frigid temperatures lead to significant drop in December oil production

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - North Dakota’s oil and gas production suffered a drastic drop in the month of December.

Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms said storms and bitter cold temperatures led to the shutdown of more than 350 wells. That resulted in a loss of 13 percent dropping production to about 956-thousand barrels per day. It’s the second time since April 2022 that the state failed to surpass a million barrels per day.

Helms said despite the drop, the price of oil has kept the state’s revenue forecast positive.

“As far as state revenues, everything is fine and still continues to fill the buckets and to overfund state revenues with regards to oil and gas tax revenue,” said Helms.

Natural gas production also saw a 13 percent decline to about 2.6 million MCF/Day.

Today, there are 46 rigs active in the state. It’s an increase from 40 from November.

