United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Bishop Ryan’s Brady Feller

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - There’s a lot you need to know about Brady Feller.

“I’ve never played with someone that talented before,” said Ramsey Walz, a sophomore at Bishop Ryan Catholic School.

His hoops game is great.

“He gets me a lot of assists,” said Carson Merck, a senior at BRCS.

His pranks are priceless.

“Brady is probably the funniest person I know,” said Carson.

And his hair...

“One of the most important things that people don’t know about Brady is that he has a perm,” said Brett McKay, a senior at BRCS.

It’s a touchy subject.

“He’s a cool dude but he lies about his hair a lot. He has a perm,” said Brett, with a laugh.

Brady always puts his friends first.

“Friendship is more important than a lot of things,” said Brady.

The Feller family transferred from Our Redeemer’s Christian School when Brady was in middle school.

“We wanted to convert our faith back to Catholic,” said Brady.

The news took some by surprise.

“I’d play against him. Then he came to Bishop Ryan and we’ve played together ever since,” said Carson.

Brady, a senior, is in his fourth year starting on varsity.

“He can score whenever he wants and he’s a super underrated defender. He knows how to play basketball, that’s truly how you can put it,” said Carson.

The comedy only complements his basketball credentials.

“On the court, sometimes he’s funny. In the hallways, at practice, anywhere,” said Ramsey.

But when the ball is in the air...

“As soon as the jump ball goes, I’m locked in and ready to go,” said Brady.

It’s all about buckets.

“There’s both sides to it. He can be funny, but he can also be serious and mean business,” said Carson.

And that’s all there is to it.

Brady said he has plans for next year but is waiting to announce them. He added that he would like to study cybersecurity.

The Lions play at Beulah on Thursday.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.