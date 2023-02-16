Two Bills Pass, three fail in the Senate on the topic of the Carbon Dioxide pipeline

Pipeline
Pipeline(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 5:52 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Senate voted on five bills related to the proposed Carbon Summit Solutions CO2 pipeline this afternoon.

Three bills failed, which would have changed amalgamation laws in the state. One bill would have required companies building carbon pipelines to obtain consent from 85 percent of landowners before exercising eminent domain. That would substantially raise the threshold from the current standard of 55 percent.

“How small of a minority should be able to outweigh the rights of the majority? That’s one of the considerations, and your committee felt that the threshold here was too high,” said Senator Jordan Kannianen, R-Stanley.

The Senate also passed two bills. One would require land surveyors to obtain written consent before surveying. Another would study fair and just compensation for landowners. The two bills that passed will head to the House.

