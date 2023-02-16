Tower Ave water tower replacement project up for debate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck skyline doesn’t consist of lots of skyscrapers compared to places like New York City. One neighborhood is fighting to ensure a proposed project doesn’t change the community’s vistas.

The water tower on Tower Avenue will be coming down. What is put in its place is currently up for debate.

The City was originally requesting bids to build a 135-foot cell phone tower to replace the decommissioned water tower.

“It would be higher than the Cathedral of the Holy Spirit in downtown Bismarck, it would also just obstruct our view,” said water tower neighborhood resident Bri Weisbeck.

However, after neighborhood residents became aware of the proposal and spoke out, the commission denied the bids.

“The community was overwhelmingly in that public meeting wanting to provide an opportunity to put in a proposal,” said director of utility operations Michelle Klose said.

The current 101-foot water tower does have cell receivers on it. The City says if the site were to be made into a residential area, some customers might lose cell service.

“This is an important resource for them on this hill. That there is a lack of coverage from multiple towers to provide service and that this tower is a fairly important site,” said Klose.

Residents say the proposed tower would create noise and air pollution with its diesel backup generators. They are working on finding a company to make a bid to develop the area for residential lots.

“The city does want to hear what you have to say and if they don’t, they are going to assume that you don’t care. That’s the biggest part of this is us showing up,” said Weisbeck.

Taking down the water tower is estimated to cost more than 350,000 dollars.

The neighborhood started a petition which can be found by clicking here. The new requested bids for proposal are due on February 28.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.