Sports Spotlight: Dickinson’s Alex Dvorak

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Any basketball team would be lucky to have a player who averages 27 points per game and shoots 56 percent from the floor. That’s why Alex Dvorak is an integral part of Dickinson’s boys basketball team and that’s why he’s in this week’s sports spotlight.

Alex Dvorak is a special basketball player. He’s dreamed of excelling in the sport for as long as he can remember.

“I think I had a ball in my hand ever since I could hold a ball. One year old I’m talking, maybe even before that. The fact that it’s been a part of my life for so long and it’s such a huge part of my life, I can’t even imagine myself without it. So yeah, It means a lot to me,” said Dvorak.

What is it about basketball that’s so special to Alex?

“I just feel free. When I go out to a gym, a gym by myself, that’s the most peaceful thing ever. If, say, I had a bad day or I’m upset about something or something’s not going good, I can just go to the gym and hear that ball bounce… It can really just clear my mind, like therapy almost,” said Dvorak.

And that’s what Dickinson boys basketball head coach Dan Glasser thinks makes Dvorak stand out.

“You know, one thing about Alex is his love for the game. I’ve coached a lot of players but that kid is always looking to get on the court with someone and to improve in some form. He loves the game and I think some nights it really shows,” said Glasser.

On January 21, Alex broke Aanen Moody’s single-game scoring record against Watford City when he dropped 58 points. That day was incredibly special to him for many reasons — some of which go deeper than basketball.

“The main reason I really wanted to that day was because my great grandpa, he’s 101 years old, he’s been in the hospital a lot recently, in and out, and he actually made it to my game. It just meant a lot for him to see me do that,” said Dvorak.

Dvorak says that he always had the dream of playing basketball at the next level. His next step is decided: he will be competing for the Marauders at the University of Mary.

“I really like their coaching staff. They’ve been with me since day one. I feel like I know them more on a personal level than just basketball talk and it just felt like the right next step in my basketball career. Go Marauders!” said Dvorak.

Dickinson currently sits in 7th in the WDA standings, with a record of 8-10 on the season.

