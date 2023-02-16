Senators briefed on Chinese spy balloon and unidentified flying objects

WASHINGTON (KFYR) - Senators in Washington, D.C. were briefed on Tuesday in a closed-door meeting with the Department of Defense after days have passed without comment from President Joe Biden regarding the Chinese spy balloon shot down on February 4 and three other unidentified objects that were shot down over the weekend.

Montana Senator Steve Daines said he left the meeting with more questions than answers. He said even more concerning is the close proximity these balloons and unidentified objects flew over Montana’s intercontinental ballistic missiles. He also contrasted Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s address to the Canadian people to the Biden administration’s silence on the matter.

”Prime Minister Trudeau addressed the people of Canada on Monday, why hasn’t President Biden gotten out in front and just addressed the American people? He might not have all the answers at this moment, but he’s got to get in front of the American people and speak directly to us about what they know and what they don’t know,” said Montana Senator Steve Daines.

Senator Daines believes some of the classified information released to them should be declassified and shared with the rest of the nation, stating the lack of transparency by the administration creates fear and anxiety. Senator Daines said there was another briefing Wednesday on Chinese military capabilities.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.