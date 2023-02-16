Sanford speaks on importance of exercise before and after a heart attack

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heart disease and heart attacks are the leading cause of death in North Dakota. Doctors say many heart attacks can be prevented with regular exercise, a heart-healthy diet, and by managing blood pressure and cholesterol. But what happens if you do have a heart attack?

Don VanBeek exercises at Sanford several days a week.

“Just doing my cardiac rehab after my heart attack,” said Don VanBeek, patient.

He’s working to build back one of the body’s most important muscles as the medical staff oversees his efforts. Cardiologists are on standby.

“We’re hooked up to a monitor all the time, so they monitor you at the desk,” said VanBeek.

Those in the Cardiac Rehab program are also working out to prevent future heart issues. The American Heart Association says roughly every 2.6 minutes in the U.S. a heart attack survivor has another heart attack.

“[Exercise] really makes a difference in someone’s recovery, and it can help prevent cardiac events. Lack of exercise is actually a risk factor for heart disease so that’s why we encourage people to have some regular exercise,” said Jane Beck, a registered nurse with Sanford.

The recovery process isn’t only about working out. It’s about managing stress and learning about the heart muscle and warning signs too.

“Just had pain across my chest in the morning after I got up a little while, went away after an hour, fine all day. In fact, I cleaned the house and vacuumed and didn’t have any trouble. It came back again, I knew it was time to go in,” said VanBeek.

Some common signs are chest tightness or pressure or shortness of breath, but that’s not always the case. Symptoms vary person by person.

“You know, anything usual, if you haven’t had that before and you start to notice that with or without activity, it’s a good idea to let your physician know and go from there,” said Beck.

Nurse Jane Beck says in recent years people have been proactive to visit their doctors when they first notice symptoms. She says prompt response can improve the outcome.

A study by the American College of Cardiology reports that even though fewer heart attacks are occurring in the U.S. because of medical advances and fewer people smoking, heart attacks are increasing for people under the age of 40 largely in part due to sedentary lifestyles and increases in obesity.

Sanford Health in Bismarck is offering heart screenings for $25 through April 15. For more information call 701-323-5202.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.