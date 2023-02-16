The role small grocery stores play in feeding communities

VELVA AND MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - While smaller and locally operated grocery stores may have a tough time competing with larger shops, they play a vital role in making sure the community is fed.

In some grocery stores, customers are known on a first-name basis, or by what items they often buy.

“I came to get potatoes and a few odds and ends,” said Gilferd Thingvold, a regular customer.

Brenda McCasson, owner of Velva Fresh Foods for the last three years, grew up in the town and was a meat cutter when the store was up for sale.

”I wanted to make sure this was here and owned by local people,” said McCasson.

McCasson said she knows the community and wanted to fill a need.

She wanted to help prevent Velva from becoming a food desert since the next grocery store is about 20 miles away from this town of just over one thousand people.

They also deliver once a week to nursing homes. Karma Convenience also offers drop-offs too.

Lisa Hawkenson, an assistant manager at Karma, came to Minot from Bismarck. She used to work for a larger grocery store in the capital city.

“They treated us like family, but this is totally different because there was like 60 or 70 of us at that store. Here there’s not even ten,” said Hawkenson.

She said the atmosphere is like having brothers and sisters, the same with those who walk through the door.

“Our customers aren’t customers. They’re family,” said Hawkenson.

One of them, Larry, who she’s waited on for three years, received a birthday card signed by the rest of the staff.

Owners of both stores said close interactions are important to them.

Velva Fresh Foods:

Monday-Friday: 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Saturday: 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Sunday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Karma Convenience Store:

Monday-Sunday: 6 a.m. – 10 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.