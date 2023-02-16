A recap of Bismarck’s murder-arson conspiracy trial before Friday’s sentencing hearing

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Last October a jury found Nikki Entzel guilty of conspiring with a Canadian man named Earl Howard to murder her husband Chad Entzel in what prosecutors say was a scheme to collect on insurance. As her sentencing approaches, Your News Leader recaps the case.

During a two-week trial, prosecutors laid out evidence against Nikki. They said in the days before first responders found Chad Entzel dead in a burning Bismarck home, Nikki and Earl Howard planned the crime.

They say Nikki picked up Earl in Minnesota and drove with him to Bismarck where they stayed in a hotel. Texts from Nikki showed she lied to Chad about where she was.

Just before the murder, Earl Howard purchased a torch kit and Nikki purchased insurance for the rental home she shared with Chad, copying Earl on the documents. Then surveillance video showed Nikki and Earl moving Nikki’s items out of the Entzel home while Chad was bowling. Finally, electronic records showed someone on Nikki’s account dismantled the security system at the Entzel home, but the system still showed the garage door was open for almost two hours on Dec. 31, 2019. Investigators believe Chad died during this time.

Prosecutors say Earl reentered the Entzel home the day following, presumably to make sure fires were lit. Nikki called Chad in sick to work and prosecutors say she googled funeral homes. Two days after the murder, Nikki called 911 to report a fire. When responders arrived, they found Chad dead with two gunshot wounds and two separate non-accidental fires in the home.

While investigators combed through the scene, Nikki and Earl headed to the jewelry store. Prosecutors said the pair discussed receipts and insurance for jewelry pieces bought for Nikki on Chad’s credit card. Days later, Nikki emailed Earl home listings in another state.

Nikki changed her story in a six-hour police interview, eventually placing blame entirely on Earl for the crimes. She also said Chad drank too much and had abused her and said she was planning to leave him to be with Earl. She said she had no role in the crimes. During the trial, multiple people, including Chad’s ex-wife, testified that Chad was not an abusive person.

Earl Howard entered a plea agreement, and a judge sentenced him to 25 years in prison. He did not testify at Nikki’s trial.

Nikki’s attorney Thomas Glass only addressed the jury during closing arguments. He asked them to consider why the state did not call Earl Howard to the stand.

On Oct. 4, 2022, after two hours of deliberation, a jury found Nikki guilty of conspiring to commit murder, conspiring to commit arson and conspiring to tamper with evidence. Judge Douglas Bahr ordered a presentence investigation.

The sentencing hearing will take place Friday Feb. 17, at 1:30 p.m. Your News Leader will livestream the proceedings.

