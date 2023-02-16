‘Re-energize’ ND Scholarship bill sees changes, passes Senate

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - A bill looking to form a new scholarship for those in the oilfield passed the senate Tuesday after making several changes.

Senate Bill 2197 would provide $10 million from the general fund towards the “Re-energize” North Dakota Scholarship. It would give oilfield workers and their families a chance to apply for up to $16,000 to further their education. The amended version cuts the total to $5.1 million and a maximum of $12,000 per person. It also requires the applicant to be a resident of the state and have worked in the oil and gas industry for at least 12 months in the last three years.

The Senate passed the bill 35-10 and it now moves on to the House.

If passed, the scholarship would be available starting in July.

Oil and gas workers in Billings, Bottineau, Bowman, Burke, Divide, Dunn, Golden Valley, McHenry, McKenzie, McLean, Mountrail, Renville, Slope, Stark, Ward, or Williams County would be eligible. McLean County was added to the list in the amendment.

