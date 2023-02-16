Police suspect man of attempted murder, bring him into custody

Cyrus Lovejoy
Cyrus Lovejoy(KFYR-TV)
By Erika Craven
Published: Feb. 16, 2023 at 1:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A 29-year-old attempted murder suspect is in custody.

Mandan Police arrested Cyrus Lovejoy Thursday. They say they were called to the scene of a shooting at 12:15 in the morning and found a woman had been shot. The woman told police Lovejoy shot her. She was taken to the hospital, but authorities have not released details of her injuries.

Lovejoy is in custody at the Burleigh Morton County Detention Center. Jail records report he has been booked on an attempted murder charge. Formal charges are pending.

